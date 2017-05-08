BRIEF-Argenx receives 2nd preclinical milestone payment in Leo Pharma collaboration
* REG-ARGENX RECEIVES SECOND PRECLINICAL MILESTONE PAYMENT IN COLLABORATION WITH LEO PHARMA
May 8 Red Lion Hotels Corp:
* RLHC reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 loss per share $0.18
* Q1 revenue $40 million
* Red Lion Hotels Corp says franchise revenue in quarter rose to $10.9 million from $3.3 million in Q1 of 2016
* Red Lion Hotels Corp says franchise revenue in quarter rose to $10.9 million from $3.3 million in Q1 of 2016

* Red Lion Hotels Corp says Q1 total hotel division revenue increased to $25.6 million from $25.3 million year over year
ZURICH, June 20 Nestle said on Tuesday it has acquired a minority stake in U.S. group Freshly, a provider of direct-to-consumer freshly prepared meals, its latest step to improve the health profile of its sprawling portfolio.