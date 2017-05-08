May 8 Red Lion Hotels Corp:

* RLHC reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.18

* Q1 revenue $40 million

* Red Lion Hotels Corp says franchise revenue in quarter rose to $10.9 million from $3.3 million in Q1 of 2016

* Red Lion Hotels Corp says Q1 total hotel division revenue increased to $25.6 million from $25.3 million year over year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: