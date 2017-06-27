FedEx says operations at TNT Express disrupted after virus attack
June 28 Package delivery company FedEx Corp said on Wednesday operations of its TNT Express unit were disrupted after being hit by an information system virus attack.
June 27 Red Planet Japan Inc
* Says it plans to sell a Tokyo-based property to a Tokyo-based firm on June 30, which is engaged in hotel business
* Says transaction price is 645 million yen
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/MZzAJi
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
June 28 Package delivery company FedEx Corp said on Wednesday operations of its TNT Express unit were disrupted after being hit by an information system virus attack.
* LAUNCHES GULLI BIL ARABI IN 18 ARABIC COUNTRIES Source text: http://bit.ly/2tYIY9I Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)