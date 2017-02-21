Feb 21 Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc:
* Red Robin Gourmet Burgers reports final results for the
fiscal fourth quarter and year ended december 25, 2016
* Sees Q1 earnings per share $0.40 to $0.60
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.35
* Q4 loss per share $0.68
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Says total revenues were $291.5 million, an increase of
1.8pct
* Qtrly comparable restaurant revenue decreased 4.3pct
* Red Robin Gourmet Burgers sees 2017 total revenues up
6pct-8pct, comparable revenue up 0.5pct-1.5pct, overall capital
expenditures of $85 million-$95 million
* Q4 revenue view $295.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.91, revenue view $1.36
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Red Robin Gourmet Burgers - 2017 earnings per diluted
share is projected to range from $2.70 to $3
