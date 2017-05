March 7 Red Rock Resorts Inc:

* Red Rock Resorts announces full year and fourth quarter 2016 results

* Red Rock Resorts - completed phase I of IGT slot system upgrade across 20,000 citywide slot machines, with entire upgrade expected to be completed by Q4 2017

* Red Rock Resorts Inc - qtrly net revenues $394.6 million versus $348.0 million

* Red Rock Resorts Inc - qtrly net earnings per share of class a common stock, basic and diluted $0.37 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: