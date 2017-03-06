Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 29
ZURICH, May 29 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.10 percent higher at 9,051 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
March 6 Red Rock Resorts Inc:
* Red Rock Resorts-on March 3 unit of station casinos llc entered second loan modification agreement with respect to credit agreement dated June 16,2011
* Red Rock Resorts - pursuant to second modification, CV Propco paid Deutsche Bank AG cayman islands branch $61.8 million in full settlement of all obligations
* Red Rock Resorts - pursuant to second modification, outstanding warrants to purchase 60 pct interests of CV Propco,NP Tropicana Llc issued were cancelled Source text - bit.ly/2mslA32 Further company coverage:
ZURICH, May 29 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.10 percent higher at 9,051 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
HONG KONG, May 29 China's Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co Ltd on Monday said shareholder Shanghai Yiguo E-Commerce Co Ltd would sell an 18 percent stake in supermarket chain operator to a unit of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.