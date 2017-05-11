BRIEF-Fang qtrly non-GAAP fully diluted loss per ads $0.02
* Q1 revenue $109.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $120.5 million
May 11 Red Star Macalline Group Corp Ltd :
* RSM holding entered into equity transfer agreement with Shanghai Jiajinsuo Investment
* Shanghai Jiajinsuo Investment agreed to sell and RSM Holding agreed to acquire 100% equity interests in target co
* Agreement for an aggregate consideration of RMB96.1 million
* Does not expect to recognize any gain or loss from disposal of target co
* Upon completion, Shanghai Jiajinsuo financial information services will become direct wholly-owned subsidiary of rsm holding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 revenue $109.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $120.5 million
LAGOS, June 19 Nigeria's Forte Oil plans a 20 billion naira ($66 mln) share sale to institutional and high net worth investors and has applied for regulatory approval, it said on Monday.