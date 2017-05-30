BRIEF-Glencore's Glasenberg appointed to Rosneft board -RIA
* Glencore CEO Ivan Glasenberg has been appointed to the Rosneft board of directors, RIA news agency reported;
May 30 REDAN SA:
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 9.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 6.4 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO
* Q1 REVENUE 123.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 125.3 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Kenny Neison has today notified Board of his resignation as Chief Financial Officer