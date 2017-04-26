BRIEF-Mira VII Acquisition announces filing of filing statement
* Received conditional approval from TSX venture exchange in respect of its qualifying transaction with Goodfood Market
April 26 Redefine International Plc:
* For six months ended 28 february, underlying earnings per share of 1.35 pence, in line with guidance
* Cash and available facilities of gbp100.3 million (31 august 2016: gbp57.3 million)
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer