April 7 Redefine International Plc:

* Agrees €49 Million Investment to acquire control of german retail portfolio joint venture

* Acquisition of controlling interest in Leopard Portfolio consisting of 66 German retail properties currently held in joint venture

* Total portfolio independently valued at EUR 175.5 million reflecting a net initial yield of 7.4 per cent

* Consideration will be funded from cash resources

* Company will hold an effective 94 per cent controlling interest in portfolio, whilst providing 100 per cent. Of its non-bank financing requirements by way of shareholder loans