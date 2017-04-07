April 7 Redefine International Plc:
* Agrees €49 Million Investment to acquire control of german
retail portfolio joint venture
* Acquisition of controlling interest in Leopard Portfolio
consisting of 66 German retail properties currently held in
joint venture
* Total portfolio independently valued at EUR 175.5 million
reflecting a net initial yield of 7.4 per cent
* Consideration will be funded from cash resources
* Company will hold an effective 94 per cent controlling
interest in portfolio, whilst providing 100 per cent
non-bank financing requirements by way of shareholder loans
