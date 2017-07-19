FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
BRIEF-Redefine to raise stake in International Hotel Properties Limited
#RamNathKovind
#CompanyResults
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#Monsoon
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
RIL first-quarter profit up 9 percent, tops estimates
Earnings
RIL first-quarter profit up 9 percent, tops estimates
In beer halls and boardrooms, Brexit diaspora gets organised
Brexit
In beer halls and boardrooms, Brexit diaspora gets organised
Philip Morris woos young Indian adults
Reuters Investigates
Philip Morris woos young Indian adults
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 19, 2017 / 6:35 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Redefine to raise stake in International Hotel Properties Limited

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Redefine International Plc P:

* Proposed acquisition of a further stake in International Hotel Properties Limited

* Intends to increase its current shareholding in IHL to 50 pct by acquiring 18.3 million IHL shares from minority shareholders

* Consideration for IHL shares will be made through issue of 2.5 redefine international shares for every 1 IHL share held

* Sees material savings generated via integration of hotel assets into co's portfolio and REIT status‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.