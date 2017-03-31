UPDATE 1-Iranian film "A Man of Integrity" wins 'Certain Regard' competition at Cannes
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
March 31 Redflex Holdings Ltd:
* Extension of contract with roads & maritime services, New South Wales
* Anticipated that extension will generate revenue of A$13 million for company over 12-month period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)