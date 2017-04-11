BRIEF-Shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
April 12 Redflex Holdings Ltd:
* Systems Pty Ltd, has today entered into a contract with 'Gosafe' consortium (Road Safety Operations Ireland Limited)
* Anticipated that co's contract with 'Gosafe' will generate revenue of approximately AUD8.5 million for company over next six years
* As part of program, company, through its subsidiary, will supply new hardware and software for photo enforcement cameras
* Company's continued involvement in 'Gosafe' program will be for an initial term of six years with an option to extend for one year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Calstrs says urges Netflix shareholders to vote for proposal to adopt a majority vote standard for director elections - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: