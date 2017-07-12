FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
BRIEF-Redhill Biopharma announces expected timeline for DSMB meeting
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#CompanyResults
#Wimbledon
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#Monsoon
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Sacred cows feed India's flying chicken shares
Breakingviews
Sacred cows feed India's flying chicken shares
Inside Philip Morris’ campaign to subvert anti-smoking treaty
Reuters Investigates
Inside Philip Morris’ campaign to subvert anti-smoking treaty
Attention turns to freedom of Liu Xiaobo's widow after his death
ASIA
Attention turns to freedom of Liu Xiaobo's widow after his death
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 12, 2017 / 12:21 PM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Redhill Biopharma announces expected timeline for DSMB meeting

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Redhill Biopharma Ltd:

* Redhill Biopharma announces expected timeline for dsmb meeting and provides update on enrollment in the rhb-104 phase iii study for Crohn's disease

* Redhill Biopharma - ‍second independent dsmb meeting of RHB-104 phase III study for Crohn's disease is planned to be held in late July 2017​

* Says ‍redhill expects to announce recommendation of DSMB meeting by early August 2017​

* Redhill Biopharma Ltd - ‍to date, approximately 300 patients of planned total of 410 patients have been enrolled in ongoing phase III map us study​

* Redhill Biopharma - ‍assuming study is not stopped following DSMB meeting, completion of recruitment for map U.S. Study expected by beginning of 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.