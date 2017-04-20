Fosun, others eye Australia's Origin Energy gas assets worth $1.5 bln-sources
* Lattice sale would be top Australian oil, gas deal since 2015
April 20 Redhill Biopharma Ltd
* Redhill biopharma announces peer-reviewed publication of the positive yeliva® phase i study results in advanced solid tumors
* Redhill biopharma ltd says phase i study with yeliva(®) in patients with advanced solid tumors successfully met its primary and secondary endpoints
* Redhill biopharma ltd says results demonstrated that drug is well-tolerated and can be safely administered to cancer patients in study
* Redhill biopharma ltd says is pursuing several phase i/ii clinical studies with yeliva, targeting multiple oncology and inflammatory indications
* Redhill biopharma -phase ii study to evaluate efficacy of yeliva in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis is to be initiated in h2 of 2017
* Asure software acquires iSystems and Compass HRM; announces public offering of common stock