BRIEF-‍Redhill Biopharma announces unanimous positive DSMB recommendation for continuation of phase III study with RHB-104 for Crohn's disease​

July 31 (Reuters) - Redhill Biopharma Ltd
* Redhill Biopharma announces unanimous positive DSMB recommendation for continuation of phase III study with RHB-104 for Crohn's disease
* Redhill Biopharma Ltd - to date, over 300 of planned 410 subjects, have been randomized in phase III MAP US study
* Redhill Biopharma Ltd - completion of recruitment for MAP US study is expected in first half of 2018
* Redhill Biopharma - safety-focused, independent DSMB meeting is expected to be held when 75% of planned 410 subjects complete 26 weeks of study participation