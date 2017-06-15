BRIEF-Syros announces preclinical data on SY-1425
* Syros presents data at EHA supporting potential of SY-1425, its first-in-class selective RARα agonist, in genomically defined AML and MDS patients
June 15 RedHill Biopharma Ltd-
* RedHill biopharma announces confirmatory phase III study initiated with rhb-105 (talicia™) for H. Pylori infection
* RedHill Biopharma Ltd - confirmatory phase III study (eradicate hp 2) is expected to complete package required for a potential U.S. Nda for rhb-105
June 23 A handful of drugmakers are taking their first steps toward developing marijuana-based painkillers, alternatives to opioids that have led to widespread abuse and caused the U.S. health regulator to ask for a withdrawal of a popular drug this month.