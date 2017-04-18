BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics enters into amended and restated agreement with Cowen and Company
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
April 18 Redhill Biopharma Ltd
* Redhill biopharma - received notices of allowance from USPTO for 2 new patents covering Bekinda, expected to be valid until at least 2034, once granted
* Redhill Biopharma Ltd - top-line results from a phase III study with Bekinda 24 mg for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis expected in Q2 2017
* Redhill Biopharma - phase II study with Bekinda 12 mg for diarrhea-predominant irritable bowel syndrome is ongoing, top-line results expected in Q3 2017 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2puYz1l) Further company coverage:
