April 18 Redhill Biopharma Ltd

* Redhill biopharma - received notices of allowance from USPTO for 2 new patents covering Bekinda, expected to be valid until at least 2034, once granted

* Redhill Biopharma Ltd - top-line results from a phase III study with Bekinda 24 mg for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis expected in Q2 2017

* Redhill Biopharma - phase II study with Bekinda 12 mg for diarrhea-predominant irritable bowel syndrome is ongoing, top-line results expected in Q3 2017