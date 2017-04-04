April 4 Redhill Biopharma Ltd:
* Redhill Biopharma receives fda orphan drug designation for
yeliva® for the treatment of cholangiocarcinoma
* Redhill Biopharma Ltd says a phase i study with yeliva in
patients with advanced solid tumors successfully met its primary
and secondary endpoints
* Redhill Biopharma -phase iia clinical study with yeliva in
patients with advanced, unresectable, intrahepatic and
extrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma planned in Q3
* Redhill Biopharma -to initiate phase iia clinical study
with yeliva in patients with
advanced,unresectable,intrahepatic,extrahepatic
cholangiocarcinoma in Q3
* Redhill Biopharma -phase ii study to evaluate efficacy of
yeliva in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis is
to be initiated in h2 of 2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: