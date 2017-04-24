BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 24 Redhill Biopharma Ltd:
* Redhill Biopharma Ltd- Redhill Biopharma announces enrollment of last patient in bekinda phase II study for IBS-D
* Redhill Biopharma Ltd- top-line results are expected in Q3 of 2017
* Redhill Biopharma Ltd- top-line results from a phase III study with bekinda 24 mg for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis are expected in Q2 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results