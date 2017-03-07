REFILE-Lenovo's struggling mobile business sets sight on high-end market
* Lenovo mobile loss widens, despite overall return to profit
March 7 Redhill Biopharma Ltd
* Redhill Biopharma - U.S. District court granted Concordia unit treble damages related to false claims made by Method Pharmaceuticals, LLC, principal owner
* Redhill Biopharma - Redhill expects to initiate promotion of Donnatal in Q2 of 2017
* Redhill Biopharma - court awarded Concordia treble damages of $2.2 million, an increase from original damages award of $733,000
* Redhill Biopharma - in Jan, co announced co-promotion agreement with unit of Concordia, granting co certain promotional rights in U.S. for Donnatal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lenovo mobile loss widens, despite overall return to profit
May 29 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.