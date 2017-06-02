BRIEF-China Huishan Dairy updates on board membership
June 23 China Huishan Dairy Holdings Company Ltd :
June 2 Redhorse Corp:
* Says it will pay cash div of T$3.2 per share
* Ex-dividend date June 22
* Last date before book closure June 23 with book closure period from June 24 to June 28
* Record date June 28 and payment date July 31
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/iKOz4N
