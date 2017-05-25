BRIEF-India's Ministry Of Petroleum & Natural Gas says May crude oil production up 0.73 pct
* Crude oil production during May, 2017 was 3099.48 TMT, 0.35 pct lower than target, 0.73 pct higher versus May 2016
May 25 Redington (India) Ltd:
* March quarter consol profit 1.53 billion rupees
* March quarter consol total income 108.13 billion rupees
* Redington (India) Ltd - Consol profit in March quarter last year was 1.38 billion rupees as per IND-AS; Consol total income 104.91 billion rupees
* All figures in consol
Source text - bit.ly/2qegnzb
Further company coverage:
* Crude oil production during May, 2017 was 3099.48 TMT, 0.35 pct lower than target, 0.73 pct higher versus May 2016
June 22 Consulting and outsourcing services provider Accenture Plc reported a 5.1 percent increase in quarterly net revenue on Thursday, as the company's investments to boost its digital and cloud service offerings pay off.