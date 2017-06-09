BRIEF-Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 mln unit private placement
* Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 million unit private placement and initiates exploration program at Tepal
June 9 Redknee Solutions Inc-
* Redknee announces standby purchase agreement in furtherance of its strategic plan
* Says is also announcing certain leadership changes in connection with restructuring
* Redknee Solutions - has entered into a standby purchase agreement with wave systems and esw in connection with launching of an about us$54 million rights offering
* Redknee Solutions Inc - net proceeds of rights offering will be used to fund a restructuring of business in furtherance of previously announced strategic plan
* Says plans to reduce headcount worldwide by approximately 500 employees
* Redknee Solutions - expects that majority of net proceeds from rights offering will be used to fund associated employee severance payments
* Says david charron, chief financial officer, will be departing from redknee
* Redknee Solutions - in consideration solely for standby commitment, will issue to wave a subordinate voting share purchase warrant
* Says David Charron will remain in his role as cfo until rights offering is closed
* Says Anin Basu will assume role of CFO on an interim basis
* Says following charron's departure, board will undertake a formal search process for a permanent cfo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
