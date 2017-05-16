Cenovus Energy CEO Brian Ferguson to step down
June 20 Cenovus Energy Inc said on Tuesday its chief executive, Brian Ferguson, would retire in October, following a more than eight-year stint at the helm of the Canadian oil company.
May 16 Redknee Solutions Inc:
* Redknee announces proposed transaction in furtherance of its strategic plan
* Redknee Solutions -entered non-binding letter of intent in respect of proposed transaction that will accelerate co's previously announced strategic plan
* Redknee Solutions -deal will be comprised of rights offering by co for subscription price per right of up to canadian dollar equivalent of US$0.50
* Redknee Solutions -contemporaneously with closing of rights offering, will enter into a services agreement with Crossover Markets Inc
* Redknee Solutions Inc says will also enter a technology services agreement with Devfactory FZ-Llc
* Redknee Solutions -rights offering to be backstopped by wave systems, an affiliate of esw capital, for amount of rights of up to 100 pct of rights offering
* Redknee Solutions -in connection with proposed transaction, wave will be granted warrant to acquire 2.5 million subordinate voting shares at US$0.50/share as fee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* UTC Aerospace Systems- propeller upgrades for U.S. Air National Guard LC-130 aircraft commenced this month with fitting of NP2000 propeller system