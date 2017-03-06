March 7 Redline Communications Group Inc

* Redline Communications reports 2016 fourth quarter and year end results

* Q4 loss per share $0.01

* Redline Communications Group Inc - quarter-end order backlog of $5.7 million, down 39% over q3 2016

* Redline Communications Group Inc qtrly bookings of $4.4 million, down 39% over q4 2015