May 8 Redline Communications Group Inc

* Redline Communications reports 2017 first quarter results

* Q1 loss per share $0.04

* Q1 revenue fell 30 percent to $4.3 million

* Qtrly order backlog of $5.3 million, down 7% over Q4 2016

* Qtrly order bookings of $5.2 million, down 24% over Q1 2016