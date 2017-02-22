BRIEF-Uniqa says to pay 0.49 eur/shr dividend for 2016
* Approved a dividend of 49 cents per dividend entitled share for financial year 2016
Feb 22 Reds Real Estate Development And Services SA:
* Signs a commercial property lease agreement with ZARA
* Says the commercial property's total area is approximately 3,512 sq.m
* Plans to expand the B phase of the 'Smart Park' by about 18,000 sq.m
SAO PAULO, May 29 Brazilian healthcare services provider Notre Dame Intermédica Sistema de Saúde SA on Monday filed for regulatory clearance to launch an initial public offering, the latest in a wave of stock listings in Latin America's largest economy after a years-long drought.