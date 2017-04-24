BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 24 Reed's Inc :
* Reed's, Inc. announces 2016 financial results; Chris Reed takes on new role as chief innovation officer
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue about $8.3 million
* Lower sales volume in Q1 will have an impact on both gross margins and operating margins
* Expects to report revenues for Q1 of 2017 ended March 31, 2017 of approximately $8.3 million
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results