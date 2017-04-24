BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 24 Reed's Inc:
* Reed's, Inc. announces Stefan Freeman as interim CEO
* says CEO Chris Reed resigned
* Reed's Inc says Chris Reed will remain on board of directors and will serve in newly created position of Chief Innovation Officer
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results