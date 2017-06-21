Israel's Frutarom buys 80 pct of Brazilian ice cream maker SDFLC
* Israeli flavour and fine ingredients company Frutarom Industries said on Sunday it acquired 80 percent of SDFLC Brasil Indústria E Comércio Ltda for 110 million real ($33 million).
June 21 Reef Casino Trust :
* Estimated distribution for six months 1 January 2017 to 30 June 2017 is 7.0 cents per unit
* The estimated net profit for the six months ended 30 June 2017 is approximately $1.75 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, June 25 Australia said on Sunday it will push for greater powers to tackle the use of encrypted messaging services used by terrorists and criminals at an upcoming meeting of ministers from the "Five Eyes" intelligence network.