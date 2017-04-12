New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 12 Refresco Group NV:
* Rejects PAI Partners SAS unsolicited non-binding proposal
* Has taken notice of rumours in market on a proposal by PAI
* Confirms that it received an unsolicited, indicative and conditional proposal from PAI on April 6, 2017 regarding a possible offer to acquire all 81.2 million issued shares in company at an aggregate cash consideration of 1,404 million euros ($1.49 billion)
* Refresco has informed PAI that proposed terms and conditions did not merit any further investigation and have accordingly rejected proposal. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9429 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.