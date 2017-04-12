April 12 Refresco Group NV:

* Rejects PAI Partners SAS unsolicited non-binding proposal

* Has taken notice of rumours in market on a proposal by PAI

* Confirms that it received an unsolicited, indicative and conditional proposal from PAI on April 6, 2017 regarding a possible offer to acquire all 81.2 million issued shares in company at an aggregate cash consideration of 1,404 million euros ($1.49 billion)

* Refresco has informed PAI that proposed terms and conditions did not merit any further investigation and have accordingly rejected proposal. ($1 = 0.9429 euros)