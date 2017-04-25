BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 25 Mueller Industries Inc
* Reg-Mueller Industries reports first quarter 2017 earnings
* Q1 sales $577.9 million versus $532.8 million
* Q1 earnings per share $0.52
* Q1 2017 contained one less week versus Q1 2016; shorter period in 2017 resulted in reduction in net sales of about $31.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.