BRIEF-Argenx receives 2nd preclinical milestone payment in Leo Pharma collaboration
* REG-ARGENX RECEIVES SECOND PRECLINICAL MILESTONE PAYMENT IN COLLABORATION WITH LEO PHARMA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 8 Regal Beloit Corp:
* Regal Beloit corporation announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Sees fy 2017 gaap earnings per share $4.40 to $4.80
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.07
* Q1 earnings per share $1.02
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $4.55 to $4.95
* Q1 sales $813.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $807.7 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.95 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, June 20 Nestle said on Tuesday it has acquired a minority stake in U.S. group Freshly, a provider of direct-to-consumer freshly prepared meals, its latest step to improve the health profile of its sprawling portfolio.