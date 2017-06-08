BRIEF-Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 mln unit private placement
* Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 million unit private placement and initiates exploration program at Tepal
June 8 Regal Entertainment Group:
* Regal Entertainment Group says on june 6, 2017, co's unit entered into permitted secured refinancing and incremental joinder agreement - sec filing
* Regal Entertainment Group - refinancing agreement further amends terms of that seventh amended and restated credit agreement, dated april 2, 2015
* Regal Entertainment Group - pursuant to agreement, unit consummated a permitted secured refinancing of existing term facility
* Regal Entertainment Group - pursuant to agreement, lenders advanced term loans in aggregate of about $953.7 million with final maturity date in april 2022
* Regal Entertainment Group -pursuant to agreement, unit exercised 'accordion' feature to increase aggregate amount of term loans thereunder by $150 million
* Regal Entertainment Group - entire $150.0 million under 2017 accordion was fully drawn on june 6, 2017 on same terms as refinanced term loans
* Regal Entertainment Group - refinancing agreement also amends amended senior credit facility by reducing interest rate on new term loans Source text: (bit.ly/2siTDOH) Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 22 Boeing said it had won 571 orders and commitments for jetliners at the Paris Airshow, upstaging European rival Airbus after the launch of a new model of its 737 MAX passenger jet.