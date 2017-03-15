UPDATE 2-Swedish art gallery satire "The Square" wins Palme d'Or at Cannes
* Sofia Coppola the second woman to win best director at Cannes
March 15 Regen Biopharma Inc
* Regen Biopharma restructures management stock compensation
* Management team has agreed to collectively cancel 16.5 million common shares and 15 million series a preferred shares
* Company has created a new class of stock, series M preferred which does not trade publicly
* Management team will receive replacement shares for publicly traded shares they cancelled Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sofia Coppola the second woman to win best director at Cannes
WASHINGTON, May 28 The United States might ban laptops from aircraft cabins on all flights into and out of the country as part of a ramped-up effort to protect against potential security threats, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said on Sunday.