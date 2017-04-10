BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 10 Regency Centers Corp:
Regency Centers Corp:

Start of new development in Miami ; Pinecrest place estimated net development costs of $16.4 million; construction completion seen in Q2 2018
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.