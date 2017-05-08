BRIEF-Cadila Healthcare says Zydus gets final USFDA approval for diflunisal tablets
* Says Zydus gets final approval from USFDA for diflunisal tablets
May 8 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Regeneron and Inovio enter immuno-oncology clinical study agreement for glioblastoma combination therapy
* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc - study will be conducted by inovio in patients with newly-diagnosed glioblastoma multiforme
* Regeneron-Study to evaluate co's pd-1 inhibitor, regn2810, with Inovio's ino-5401 t cell activating immunotherapy encoding multiple antigens and ino-9012
* Regeneron - trial will be solely conducted and funded by inovio, based upon a mutually agreed upon study design, and regeneron will supply regn2810
* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc - Inovio and regeneron will jointly conduct immunological analyses in support of study
* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc - Regeneron, in collaboration with Sanofi, is developing regn2810 both alone and in combination with other therapies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
