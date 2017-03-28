March 28 Sanofi SA :

* Regeneron and Sanofi announce FDA approval of Dupixent® (Dupilumab), the first targeted biologic therapy for adults with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis

* Dupixent is expected to be available to patients and providers in U.S. later this week

* Regeneron and Sanofi Genzyme, specialty care global business unit of Sanofi, will market Dupixent in United States