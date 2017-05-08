BRIEF-Cadila Healthcare says Zydus gets final USFDA approval for diflunisal tablets
* Says Zydus gets final approval from USFDA for diflunisal tablets
May 8 Sillajen Inc:
* Regeneron and Sillajen announce immuno-oncology clinical study agreement for combination treatment in kidney cancer
* Regeneron - phase 1b clinical trial will evaluate combination of regeneron's pd-1 inhibitor regn2810 and Sillajen's pexa-vec, an oncolytic virus
* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals - under terms of agreement, trial will be solely conducted, funded by sillajen based upon mutually developed study design
* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc - co, Sanofi is developing regn2810 both alone and in combination with other therapies for treatment of various cancers
* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals- open-label trial for phase 1b dose-escalation study is expected to begin later this year
* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals- phase 1b dose-escalation study will initially open in Korea, with expansion to sites in U.S. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 20 The United States Coast Guard will on Tuesday start interviewing the crew of a Philippines-flagged container ship which collided with a U.S. warship in Japanese waters killing seven American sailors.