May 4 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Says in JanuarY 2017, company received subpoena from U.S. Attorney's office for the district of Massachusetts

* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals says subpoena requesting documents relating to support of 501(c)(3) organizations that provide financial assistance to patients

* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals says subpoena requesting documents concerning its provision of financial assistance to patients

* Regeneron pharmaceuticals says company is cooperating with investigation Source text: (bit.ly/2qCWdLo)