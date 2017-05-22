May 22 Sanofi Sa
* Regeneron and sanofi announce fda approval of kevzara®
(sarilumab) for the treatment of moderately to severely active
rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients
* Regeneron pharmaceuticals inc - in u.s., kevzara will be
marketed by regeneron and sanofi genzyme, specialty care global
business unit of sanofi
* Regeneron pharmaceuticals, inc says in clinical trial
program, sarilumab was statistically significant
* Regeneron - final decision on marketing authorization
application for kevzara in european union will be made by
european commission in coming months
* Regeneron pharmaceuticals inc - u.s. Wholesale acquisition
cost of kevzara is $39,000/year for 200 mg and 150 mg doses
