May 22 Sanofi Sa

* Regeneron and sanofi announce fda approval of kevzara® (sarilumab) for the treatment of moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients

* Regeneron pharmaceuticals inc - in u.s., kevzara will be marketed by regeneron and sanofi genzyme, specialty care global business unit of sanofi

* Regeneron pharmaceuticals, inc says in clinical trial program, sarilumab was statistically significant

* Regeneron - final decision on marketing authorization application for kevzara in european union will be made by european commission in coming months

* Regeneron pharmaceuticals inc - u.s. Wholesale acquisition cost of kevzara is $39,000/year for 200 mg and 150 mg doses