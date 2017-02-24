BRIEF-FG Future recommends no 2016 dividend
* SAYS RECOMMENDS NO 2016 DIVIDEND
Feb 24 Regent Pacific Group Ltd
* Expect to will record loss attributable to equity holders of co for year ended 31 December 2016 of between US$2 million to US$3 million
* Expected results due to amortisation cost of US$14.14 million of Fortacintm
PARIS, May 29 The European Union needs to set simple rules on bank capital to complete its banking union under a sole EU-wide sector supervisor, ECB Governing Board member Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Monday.