BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
March 21 Regenxbio Inc -
* Regenxbio announces proposed public offering of common stock
* Regenxbio Inc says it intends to offer and sell $75 million of its common stock in an underwritten public offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.