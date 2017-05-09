May 9 Regenxbio Inc

* Regenxbio reports first quarter 2017 financial results and recent operational highlights

* Q1 loss per share $0.82

* Q1 revenue $500,000 versus $400,000

* Q1 revenue view $1.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Regenxbio -On track to initiate dosing of patients in RGX-314 Phase I trial for wet AMD by mid-2017, continuing enrollment of patients in RGX-501 Phase I/II trial for HOFH

* Regenxbio Inc says interim trial updates for RGX-314 and RGX-501 anticipated by year-end 2017

* Regenxbio Inc says revenues were $0.5 million for three months ended March 31, 2017, compared to $0.4 million for three months ended March 31, 2016

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.76, revenue view $1.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S