BRIEF-MCE Holdings secures contracts to supply components and parts for Perodua car model
* Estimated total investment cost for project is 1 million rgt
May 25 Regina Miracle International Holdings Ltd
* Expected that group may record a significant decrease in its consolidated net profit for year as compared to that of last financial year
* Expected results due to weaker than expected orders from us customers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Estimated total investment cost for project is 1 million rgt
* Says it signs strategic agreement with Tencent Cloud on business development including smart city