June 28 Regina Miracle International (Holdings) Ltd:

* ‍FY revenue hk$4.68 billion versus hk$5.08 billion

* Board resolved to propose a final dividend of hk2.5 cents per share for year ended 31 March 2017

* FY profit attributable to owners of company hk$97.6 million versus hk$ 442.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: