May 2 Regional Management Corp:

* Regional Management Corp announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.65

* Q1 revenue $65.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $63.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Regional Management Corp says Q1 total delinquencies as a percentage of finance receivables of 15.7%

* Regional Management -total finance receivables as of March 31, 2017 were $695.0 million, an increase of 14.4%, or $87.6 million, from prior year

* Regional Management Corp says total revenue for Q1 of 2017 was $65.8 million, a $9.1 million, or 16.1%, increase from prior-year period