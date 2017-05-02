BRIEF-Ruden Holdings to acquire 54.5 pct stake in P2P BANK
* Says it will acquire 54.5 percent stake(60,000 shares) in P2P BANK from a Tokyo-based real estate company and a limited company, which is engaged in operation of leisure facilities
May 2 Regional Management Corp:
* Regional Management Corp announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.65
* Q1 revenue $65.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $63.6 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Regional Management Corp says Q1 total delinquencies as a percentage of finance receivables of 15.7%
* Regional Management -total finance receivables as of March 31, 2017 were $695.0 million, an increase of 14.4%, or $87.6 million, from prior year
* Regional Management Corp says total revenue for Q1 of 2017 was $65.8 million, a $9.1 million, or 16.1%, increase from prior-year period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will acquire 54.5 percent stake(60,000 shares) in P2P BANK from a Tokyo-based real estate company and a limited company, which is engaged in operation of leisure facilities
* New yuan fixing calculation will better reflect market demand