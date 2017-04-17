BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
April 17 Regis Corp:
* Regis Corporation appoints Hugh E. Sawyer as president and CEO
* Says Hugh E. Sawyer appointed CEO and president
* Regis Corp - appointed Hugh E. Sawyer to replace Mr. Hanrahan as president and CEO
* Regis Corp- sawyer was also appointed to board of directors
* Regis Corp - Dan Hanrahan has left company and board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.