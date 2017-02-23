BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics enters into amended and restated agreement with Cowen and Company
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
Feb 24 Regis Healthcare Ltd
* Anticipates H2 ebitda to be in line with H1 result
* Total capex spend in FY17 is anticipated to be in order of $160 MLN
* FY17 net rad inflows are anticipated to be circa $100 MLN following first half result of $46.6 MLN
* FY17 depreciation expense range is anticipated to be $28 MLN - $31 MLN, following a H1 expense of $14.2MLN
* Interest expense for FY17 is anticipated to be circa $8 MLN for full year
* Debt will remain at approximately 2X ebitda in FY2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN ANTONIO, May 26 A former Texas nurse known as the "angel of death" for allegedly having killed up to 60 babies was served a new murder warrant linking her to the death of an infant boy more than 30 years ago, a district attorney said on Friday.