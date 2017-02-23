Feb 24 Regis Healthcare Ltd

* Anticipates H2 ebitda to be in line with H1 result

* Total capex spend in FY17 is anticipated to be in order of $160 MLN

* FY17 net rad inflows are anticipated to be circa $100 MLN following first half result of $46.6 MLN

* FY17 depreciation expense range is anticipated to be $28 MLN - $31 MLN, following a H1 expense of $14.2MLN

* Interest expense for FY17 is anticipated to be circa $8 MLN for full year

* Debt will remain at approximately 2X ebitda in FY2017