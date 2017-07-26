FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 15 hours
BRIEF-Registration filed for spin-off of La Quinta's real estate business
#TopNews
#Business
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
In big win for Modi, Nitish Kumar teams up with his ruling BJP
POLITICS
In big win for Modi, Nitish Kumar teams up with his ruling BJP
Q&A: Anushka Sharma on being a creature of instinct
Bollywood
Q&A: Anushka Sharma on being a creature of instinct
Pakistan council orders "revenge rape" of teen girl
PAKISTAN
Pakistan council orders "revenge rape" of teen girl
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 26, 2017 / 9:07 PM / in 15 hours

BRIEF-Registration filed for spin-off of La Quinta's real estate business

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - La Quinta Holdings Inc

* Form 10 registration statement filed for the planned spin-off of La Quinta's real estate business

* La Quinta Holdings Inc - ‍as a stand-alone co, post-spin La Quinta's total adjusted EBITDA for FY 2017 estimated to be between $110 million and $115 million​

* La Quinta Holdings-as part of spin transaction, expected new La Quinta to enter amended,restated franchise, management agreements with Corepoint Lodging

* La Quinta Holdings - agreements expected to provide that Corepoint Lodging will pay new La Quinta a management fee of 5.0 percent of gross hotel revenues

* La Quinta Holdings-beginning Q4 2016, continuing through 2017,co expects to invest over $180 million in 50 hotels that will be part of Corepoint's portfolio

* La Quinta Holdings-La Quinta's franchise and management businesses to continue to operate within current co entity, to maintain NYSE ticker symbol LQ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.